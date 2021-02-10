Athletics Nooralotta Neziri sidelined Finland’s record, the same time with the winner brought third place: “I thought Kuroti was the first to finish”

Nooralotta Neziri sidelined last week’s 60-meter fence hall record in Liévin, France. Reetta Hurske was left in the first rounds of the competition.

Aitur star Nooralotta Neziri in France in the athletics hall competitions in the women’s 60-meter hurdles to the Finnish record of 7.91. He was third in a race run in Liévin late Tuesday.

The final was won by Holland Nadine Visser at the same time as Nezir. Also ranked second in the United States Christina Clemons ran 7.91.

“I was disappointed when the result came out. I thought I would finish Kurot first. I was pretty sure of that, ”Neziri said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

Neziri ran in the early rounds of 7.97. Last week, he improved to a hall-SE of 7.91 in the Berlin Hall Race.

Reetta Hurske was eliminated from Liévin’s fence final. Hurske was in the fifth round with a time of 8.17. The best of the pious winter is 8.04 in Karlsruhe.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 1,500m men’s race in Liévin with a European hall record of 3.31.80.