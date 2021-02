Nooralotta Neziri again improved the Finnish record for 60 hurdles.

Neziri ran a 7.91 run in Berlin on Friday, so the record a week ago improved by one hundredth of a second.

Neziri placed third in the international competition. He ran faster than the US Christina Clemons (7.83) and the Dutch Nadine Visser (7.90).

Reetta Hurske placed fifth with a time of 8.12.

