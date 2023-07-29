Nooralotta Neziri’s eyes are already on next season.

Lahti

Quick beeper Nooralotta Neziri, 30, has made a tough decision. He will start soon, possibly already after his final run at the Kaleva Games on Saturday, to fully focus on the 2024 season.

“I will decide after this race whether I will continue the season at all. I haven’t made a final decision yet. Motonet GP at its best anymore,” Neziri said after his heat run at the Kaleva Games in Lahti.

“I’m not at the World Championships, and there really aren’t any other competitions. I now feel it is more important to start healthy for the 2024 season.”

Next summer, the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris will be contested. So Neziri already wants to focus on the next value competition summer.

Over news earlier on Saturday, based on his information, that Neziri will end his season on Saturday in Lahti.

of Nezir the preparation for this competition season was lacking, and he has not been at his usual level this season. Neziri clocked his best time of 13.15 this season. He already ran it in May in Jyväskylä.

Neziri underwent heel surgery last summer, which took time to recover from.

Neziri ran in the heat of Lahti on Saturday with a time of 13.04 and was second in his heat. Lotta Harala was faster with a time of 13.14.

The women’s high hurdles final will be run at 8:35 p.m.