Athletics | Nooralotta Neziri left the others behind in Tampere – Urho Kujanpää jumped a new record

Nooralotta Neziri left the others behind in Tampere. Kovi's opponent Reetta Hurske was sick and could not compete on Tuesday.

Smile spread Nooralotta Nezirin face, when the 31-year-old hurdler had won the international competition at the Tampere Exhibition and Sports Center on Tuesday evening.

The star of the Jyväskylä Field Athletes, who lives in Pori, ran his season's best result of 8.11 in the 60-meter hurdles final. Poland came second Weronika Nagiec (8,18).

“I expected harder [vastustajiltani]but good that I won”, laughed Neziri after the race.

The toughest competitor would have been Tampere's Pyrinnön Reetta Hurskewho had signed up for the starting line but had to withdraw due to illness.

Neziri himself, on the other hand, has finally been allowed to start the health problems of the Halli period. There are now two races behind us, and next the plane will take us to France.

That's where Neziri will compete next Sunday and Friday next week. Porilainen hopes that the time would drop to eight seconds there.

“There has been an investment in this administration,” says Neziri, who, however, emphasizes that the level is rising, because at the end of the summer the clock stopped at around 13.30 seconds in the 100 meters.

Hall period is generally fresh for Neziri, who moved to a new coaching team in the fall.

Cooperation sprinter By Samir Demnat and common-law partner Ville-Matti Rantalan According to Nezir, with has started excellently.

“I have been extremely satisfied”, Neziri enthuses and describes feeling confident.

Neziri intends to improve his time by filing his start, which was now unbalanced according to the athlete. The medicine will be imagery training, he says.

“There is time here,” notes Neziri, who will participate in five more competitions between January and February.

Kolmossijan caught in the final in Tampere Evonne Britton (8,19) from the United States.

Nezir's record in the 60m hurdles is 7.91 from 2021.

In hall competitions the pole vaulter was also in tune Urho Kujanpää.

26-year-old Kujanpää won the men's pole vault in Tampere with a score of 570, which is his new record.

At the same time, Kujanpää rose to shared second place in the Finnish hall statistics.

Urho Kujanpää set a new record in Tampere. Picture from the hall competition organized in Tampere a year ago.

Kujanpää's previous record of 566 was set in the hall in 2021. On outdoor tracks, Kujanpää has exceeded 565.

Kujanpää crossed 570 on his first attempt.

The competition in Tampere was Kujanpää's second in the reign. At the beginning of January, he crossed 532 in Kuortane.