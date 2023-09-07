Athletics | Nooralotta Neziri leaves her coach, but gives the back door to continue her career until 2025

Neziri plans to prepare for the Olympic year in Paris with a new coaching team.

A fencer Nooralotta Nezirin and coach Matti Vyyryläinen the paths diverge.

Neziri says he is rethinking his coaching patterns before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the future, the coaching team will be made up of Nezir’s common-law spouse Ville-Matti Rantala and a 34-year-old sprinter Samir Demnati.

Demnati coaches young sprinters and continues his own career at the national level.

“Next year will be an important trend-setter in terms of career. This season was disappointing,” sighs Neziri, whose best time this summer in the 100-meter hurdles was 13.04 seconds.

Porilainen already ran the time at the end of May in Jyväskylä. At the Kaleva Games in August, Neziri still won the WC bronze, but the season ended there.

Neziri no longer sought a representative place for the World Championships in Budapest.

Last the years have been difficult for Nezir, 30. He has suffered a lot from leg and back problems. In the winter indoor competitions, Neziri returned to the track with hope.

“Actually, the season wasn’t a big disappointment when I made a comeback after foot surgery. But in that sense, it’s still a disappointment when I couldn’t continue May’s level of 13 seconds”, says Neziri.

He ran his record and the then Finnish record of 12.81 in the summer of 2016 in Kuortane. He has won the Finnish championship in high-speed hurdles six times.

“If I can’t get under thirteen seconds anymore, I have to think about how to continue my career. I still want to try with the team,” Neziri said to Sanom on Wednesday evening.

“Originally, I had thought about ending my career in 2024, but because I still believe that I can reach a new level, I have given the extension until 2025. I still want to continue after the difficult times.”

Vyyryläinen73, came to Pori as the coach of Nezir, who moved from Jyväskylä, at the end of 2022. Before that, he was the coach of the Austrian by Philipp Unfried in the training stable.

Neziri emphasizes that the cooperation with Vyyryläinen ended by mutual understanding.

“Matti felt that his age, his work and his endurance in elite sports were too heavy a combination. I don’t change coaches for fun.”