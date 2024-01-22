Athletics | Nooralotta Neziri is trying to help so that athletes can cope with tube players and actors

Nooralotta Neziri is one of Finland's most visible track and field athletes on Instagram. Calling new partner candidates still excites him.

Quick beeper Nooralotta Neziri says that he has been excited about the upcoming season for a long time.

Neziri started his reign just over a week ago. In the first indoor race, especially the time of the smooth 60 meters was promising. The time of 7.41 was just one hundredth of a second off his record.

The eagerness is easy to understand, because there are broken years below. Tokyo's Olympic dream ended with a hamstring injury, followed by a heel injury that required surgery. Last summer after that came too quickly.

“Last summer was still a recovery. The level was so bad that it wasn't so nice.”

Last In the years Neziri has talked about ideas where post-career work could be found in Manager's jobs. Neziri has made his own manager Jukka Virtanen cooperation with for more than ten years. During that time, enthusiasm has awakened.

“Jukka is a person whose footsteps are good to follow,” says Neziri.

A few years ago, Virtanen took an obstacle course promise as a pledge by Eemil Helander, in the background of which Nezirik has been helping. Keeping in mind the goals of the beginning of the year, Virtanen's pedestrian crossings (Helander, Neziri and ratakelaaja Leopekka Tähti) the Lentoon project was created to support fundraising.

Neziri has been titled Virtanen's assistant manager for Helander. He himself emphasizes that the managerial responsibility for Helander lies with Virtase. He also keeps Neziri on the map of what's up with Helander.

“Jukka had already decided to hire new people to manage. With Eemil, he was dizzy and stated that if I become deputy manager, the stress will be relieved. At the moment, Jukka takes care of Eemil completely. Sometimes when Jukka finishes, Eemil and I can continue if Eemil wants to.”

“ “A collaborative partnership is a collaboration in which the responsibilities of both parties are agreed upon, and what can be offered to each other. There is a lot of emphasis on the social world and its visibility.”

Young the status of the athletes makes Nezir thoughtful. He has seen the change in fundraising since his junior years in about 15 years.

Neziri is one of the most visible Finnish track and field athletes on Instagram with over 85,000 followers. The acquisition of funds for sports has changed.

While Nezirik was still looking for sponsors at the beginning of his career, nowadays he is looking for partners.

“There is a big difference in what it means. The sponsor does not expect so much in return from the sponsored athlete. A collaborative partnership is a collaboration in which the responsibilities of both parties are agreed upon, and what can be offered to each other. Social media and visibility are emphasized a lot.”

Nowadays Neziri is on social media like a fish in water, but he got his first big sponsorship deal completely outside of social media.

As a 17-year-old driving school student, Neziri called car dealerships in Pori one after the other and asked about the possibilities of getting the car available through a sponsorship agreement. It finally clicked when the moves from the list were running out.

In Nezir's opinion, the change brings challenges for young athletes. Those companies that still want their logo to appear on, say, a competition outfit, in return need greater visibility than a young athlete can offer.

Getting followers on social media takes time. In the summer of 2020, a sprinter Samuli Samuelsson told about the requirement of 10,000 Instagram followers stated by the sponsor candidate in order for cooperation to be considered.

“The world has changed in that sense as well. Before, you used to compete for euros in your own bubble, but nowadays athletes compete on social media for the same euros as other influencers, for example actors, singers and trumpet players. The competition has expanded.”

Neziri encourages other athletes to use social media. According to him, some athletes find social media even scary.

“I believe that everyone can do it, but many find it difficult. It's not for everyone. When I've consulted people, I've said that in that case you just have to find good partners elsewhere,” says Neziri.

“ “Calling or approaching a stranger feels personal and is really exciting for me.”

Neziri himself shoots a lot of videos of his workouts, and he says they've been popular. The current number of followers did not come in an instant, but behind it are years of hard work and, for example, the help of a common-law partner in making social media videos.

Neziri has also heard no answer numerous times when looking for partners.

“It happens regularly and it's not always about the amount of visibility or social media. For example, some brands do not support individual athletes. It shouldn't be taken for granted.”

Important According to Nezir, the guideline for younger athletes is to try to be yourself. According to Nezir, the performance of the roles shines through.

Courage also helps. At the age of 17, Neziri dared to pick up the phone and ask the sponsor about car dealerships. But tension is an everyday feeling even for an experienced social media creator.

“Calling or approaching a stranger feels personal and is really exciting for me. But there's nothing to lose. I feel that the biggest obstacle is thinking about why and that I don't dare.”

On the running track Neziri will be seen again on Tuesday. His season continues in the indoor competition in Tampere.

At the turn of the month, there are competitions abroad. The limit for the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow is 8.02. Neziri says that he will go to the games if he manages to claim a place.

“The goal would be to run under the limit and if I succeed, I will go. So many races have been missed.”