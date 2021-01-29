No Result
Athletics Nooralotta Neziri improved the Finnish record for quick fences in Germany

Bhavi Mandalia
January 29, 2021
Nooralotta Neziri ran the women’s 60-meter fences in the new Hall-SE 7.92 in Germany late Friday night. He improved the former Finnish record in his name by five hundredths of a second.

Neziri won second place in Nigeria in the final race of Karlsruhe Tobi Amusanin In 0.02 seconds. The third was Dutch Nadine Visser at a time of 7.96.

Reetta Hurske placed sixth in the Karlsruhe final with a time of 8.08.

In the first round, Neziri ran for 8.01 and Hurske for 8.04.

Kristiina Mäkelä finished second in the triple jump with a result of 14.13.

