Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Nina Chydenius became champion in the 10,000 meters, the favorites for the men’s javelin final – HS follows the Kaleva Games

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Kaleva competitions continue until Sunday.

Kalevan at the Games, the walking championships were decided on Thursday, and on Friday in Joensuu, the first medals of the stadium sports will be handed out. HS follows the events of the competition night in the tracking found below this story.

The shortest and the longest distance of the Kaleva Games are contested on the running track, when the championships are decided at 100 meters and 10,000 meters. Other final sports are, for example, men’s pole vault and women’s javelin.

The Kaleva competitions continue until Sunday.

#Athletics #Nina #Chydenius #champion #meters #favorites #mens #javelin #final #Kaleva #Games

See also  Maternity pack The new maternity package is a fabulous kick of happiness for a small Finnish company - Trouser order increases production sevenfold and turnover now flies to the skies
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Fulham vs. Liverpool: where to watch online, time and tv channel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.