Athletics | Nina Chydenius became champion in the 10,000 meters, the favorites for the men’s javelin final – HS follows the Kaleva Games

The Kaleva competitions continue until Sunday.

Kalevan at the Games, the walking championships were decided on Thursday, and on Friday in Joensuu, the first medals of the stadium sports will be handed out. HS follows the events of the competition night in the tracking found below this story.

The shortest and the longest distance of the Kaleva Games are contested on the running track, when the championships are decided at 100 meters and 10,000 meters. Other final sports are, for example, men’s pole vault and women’s javelin.

