Athletics Neziri, Mäkelä and Kemppinen will be the top statisticians in Finland for the European Championships

The number of athletes may still increase.

Fence runner Nooralotta Neziri, triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä and sprinter Lotta Kemppinen are in the statistics the top names of the Finnish team in the European Championships in Athletics in Poland on 5–7. March. The Sports Federation (SUL) selected a 13-person team for the European Championships in Torun, which is expected to be completed.

“The size of the team is gratifyingly large already at this point. I expect that some places will be further strengthened by the decision of the technical delegate of the European Championships, so the number of athletes may increase to more than fifteen, ”says SUL’s top sports coaching manager in the press release. Tuomo Salonen.

“Invitations are expected especially for the fourth-ranked high jumper in European government statistics To Ella Junnila and a triple jumper Senni Salminen, which is the tenth in the statistics. Information on the supplements is promised on Thursday. ”

At work In the European Championship halls of the year in Glasgow, Scotland, the Finnish team scored four points. Finished fourth in the 60-meter fencing Reetta Hurske had also set a score limit for the Torun Games, but decided not to participate now and focus on training.

“For many of the athletes on the Torun race team, the European Championships are a place to strike and an excellent opportunity to succeed. The team’s more experienced guard has already gained experience from the finals of the European Hall competitions in previous competitions, and there is certainly enough hunger to improve those rankings, ”Salonen estimates.

Neziri is the third in the European government statistics of 7.91 winter with a recent record of 60 meters of genuine Finland. Mäkelä is fourth in the triathlon with a result of 14.13 and Kemppinen Fifth with a 60-meter SE time of 7.16. Women’s 60m static top Dina Asher-Smith though not coming to the European Championships.

The top name for men based on European Championship statistics is the 60-meter fences have ran 7.63 this year Elmo Lakka. The team has also punched the long jump SE 827 last summer Kristian Pulli, who is preparing for the European Championships at a training camp in South Africa.

Polish In the EM halls, they play sports within the framework created by strict corona precautionary measures.

“The corona bubble and the special arrangements it requires, as well as the exact requirements with its tests, have their own effect on logistics and preparations, but I firmly believe that Finnish athletes will master the preparation for the competition even in these conditions,” says Salonen.