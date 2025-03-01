Armand Duplantis has again improved his own world record in the pole vault. The Olympic champion skipped 6.27 meters on Friday in the French Clermont ferred edge and increased his previous record by one centimeter. It is the overall eleventh world record of the 25 -year -old Sweden.

Duplantis, after winning the victory in the competition with 6.02 meters, made the record on and skipped it in the first attempt. “I just felt really good,” he said, adding: “Sometimes it’s just, sometimes not. There is a lot of hard work behind it, deprivation. ” The feeling of jumping world record is “crazy every time. It is a feeling of euphoria to explain it. “

Duplantis wants to create 6.30 meters – at least

Duplantis had secured the world record for the first time in February 2020 at 6.17 meters and has repeatedly improved it by one centimeter. He set himself at least 6.30 meters: “I have the feeling that I can do it. Of course, many things have to go together. But I think it is possible, ”Duplantis told the AFP news agency before the competition in France.

In Clermont-Ferrand he took the next step, and he was really surprised by the further entry in the history books of athletics. “What can I say, I came here to do it. I gave everything for it. The attempt worked really well, ”said Duplantis.