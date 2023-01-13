Athletics | News documentary: Armand Duplantis wanted to change his first name – the lawyer turned heads

The Armand Duplantis documentary shown on Swedish TV describes the sometimes difficult coaching relationship with his own father.

Swedish has recently been shown on TV, i.e. SVT From the name Born to fly documentary pole vaulter of Armand Duplantiswho by the age of 23 has achieved Olympic victory in his sport in 2021, World Championship gold in 2022 and European Championship gold in 2018 and 2022.

In addition, the American Swedish athlete has set the world record five times between 2020 and 2022 and dragged it from 616 cents to 621.

By Brennan Robideaux directed by Born to fly, completed in 2022, contains, among other things, unique footage from the megastar’s childhood.

This already practices pole vaulting at the age of 3–4 with his coach father, who at his best has jumped 580 By Greg Duplantis at the jumping jack he built in the backyard of his house in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The family of the other boys, one became a pole vaulter at the youth competition level and the other became a professional baseball player.

When Duplantis, who has been called “Mondo” for years in the family, has reached the age of twenty and has moved from university to become a professional after one academic year, he gets a brilliant idea.

Co-wife Desire Inglander has once been a Swedish teacher for Armand Duplantis.

Youngster would like to officially change his first name to Mondo and will consult the family lawyer on the matter in a video call.

More on the topic: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis himself uses the name Mondo, which refers to Italy, but where does it come from?

The lawyer clearly urges the athlete to keep his brand name and first name separate. When Duplantis continues to argue, the lawyer takes the example of a Brazilian football legend who was alive at the time of the documentary Edson Arantes do From Nascimento or From Pelé:

“Listen: was Pelé’s real name Peléx?” the lawyer asks, and the conversation ends there.

During the hard exercises led by the father, the surface of both tightens regularly.

“That boy is a pain in the pe…. As sensitive as anyone Elton John“, the father sighs at the end of one of his words.

Father Greg Duplantis is a former high jumper and current coach, whom the son says in the documentary he trusts “99.9 percent”.

Duplantis does not dazzle with his fortune-telling gifts. After winning EC gold in Berlin 2018 with a junior EC score of 605, he visits Skavlan-in an interview program where he thinks he can jump 620 “at his best”.

In Finland, according to the Tilastopaja data service, Armand Duplantis has competed only once, and the winning percentage is a full hundred. The 2018 youth world championship set off from Tampere.

When the camera visits Duplantis’ high school graduation, the audience gets a taste of why he chose to represent his mother’s home country and his current country of residence, Sweden, rather than his native USA.

Duplantis asks the girl sitting next to him if she knows anything about pole vaulting. The answer is no. In Europe, the outlook for track and field athletes is much brighter, both financially and in terms of prestige.

Particularly father and son are deeply hurt by the comments of the people on the home side about representing Sweden. In the local radio program, “coat-turner” Duplantis receives merciless treatment from the callers for his choice of representative country.

When Duplantis started representing Sweden in 2015, his Swedish skills were very weak. In 2021, he moved to Sweden and now lives with his girlfriend Desire England with in the center of Stockholm. He now has an excellent command of his mother’s language.

In the starting indoor season, Duplantis plans to compete a few times, but has not decided whether he will participate in the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul at the beginning of March. The main goals of the outdoor track season are defending the World Championship gold in Budapest in August and setting a new world record.