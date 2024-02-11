Devynne Charlton clocked the new ME on the indoor track.

Bahamas Devynne Charlton on Sunday, she ran 60 meters faster than any woman has ever done.

Charlton clocked 7.67 seconds in the indoor competitions in New York, which was lower than Sweden Susanna Kallurin by one hundredth of the world record.

Kallur's result had lasted since 2008.

“I knew I could do it, but it took a lot to do it in competition,” Charlton said.

Charlton, 28, has no adult World Championships or Olympic medals in outdoor track, where the shortest hurdle distance is 100 metres. Two years ago, silver can be found in the hall.

Hallikau's best Finnish time is Nooralotta Nezirin 8.06. The Finnish record is Reetta Hurskeen 7.79, which won EC gold last year.

The main event of the indoor track world championships will be held this year in Glasgow at the beginning of March.