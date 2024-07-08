Athletics|Seventh seed Saga Vanninen’s Olympic journey is not in danger, but the preparation has been challenging.

A septuagenarian Saga Vannisen the situation before the Paris Olympics is far from optimal. 21-year-old Vanninen had to leave the European Championships in Rome in the middle of the match due to back problems.

He also did not compete in the Vaasa Kaleva Games, even in individual sports.

With the knowledge of this moment, the Tampere resident can go to the Olympics.

“The race trip is not in danger at this point. Of course, the situation is challenging, because we have had to apply a good amount of time in training”, Vanninen’s coach Jesse Jokinen tells the latest situational information.

Vanninen has not yet been able to fully return to normal training.

“Now the situation has calmed down after Rome and it has been possible to do applied training. Now, little by little, we are trying to get back to something more normal. It took a while after Rome while my back was healing,” Jokinen explains.

The Paris Heptathlon starts in a month’s time on August 8.

“Yes, it’s a very good credit here that we can leave for Paris in good health.”

Being injured has made sports training challenging. Jokinen says that he hasn’t been able to do as much sports training as he would have liked.

“You have to go with what you can do.”

The Paris Olympics would be the first Olympics of Saga Vannis’ career.

A river and Vanninen’s goal is for the competitor to get a few competitions in a single sport before Paris. It is still not certain whether Vanninen will even be able to do that before the Olympic trip.

Vanninen’s previous competition was at the European Championships in Rome on June 7. Then the race was abandoned after the two opening events.

“Let’s try to have a few races before Paris. But we go one day at a time”, Jokinen opens up about future plans.

The athlete and coach wants to proceed in peace and make sure that the Olympic dream will not crumble.

“If you hesitate at this point, it will hit more fingers than it would be useful. All the time, we try to increase the power little by little. If the situation is good well in advance of departure, then a few races will be held. It gets more detailed all the time, when we get more training.”

Vanninen is not going abroad for a training camp.

“It’s done domestically [valmistautuminen] and the intention is to leave in good time before the race towards Paris.”

Due to the difficulties, the goals of the Olympic Games have had to be rethought.

“Of course, before the season, the goal was to seek record points. Now that there has been a small challenge, the record points also require quite a lot of success. Realistically, you have to compete,” Jokinen says directly about the expectations.

Vanninen’s record is 6,391 points taken in May 2023. Finland’s record is A Swedish fairy tale 6,404 points.

The athletics competitions of the Olympic Games will be held in Paris from 1 to 11. August.