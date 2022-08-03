Athletics | Moukari man Henri Liipola built himself an electric moped, and there was only a financial reason for it

In Henri Liipola’s “man cave”, technical solutions are created for the small annoying problems of everyday life.

Lempäälä

Someone the passer-by may have rubbed their eyes in the last few months on the light traffic route between Lempäälä and Tampere, because there seemed to be a handsome young man riding a bicycle without even pedaling uphill.

However, a closer look has revealed that it is not a pillar, because the pedals, chain and other normal transmission technology are missing from the driving game.

Instead, it is a kind of light electric moped developed from a conventional bicycle. It has been built by the driver himself, the three-time champion of Finland in the shot put Henri Liipola.

Sport is not the only passion of the 28-year-old Liipola. The second is inventing technical solutions to small everyday practical problems. His hobby can be considered the complete opposite of the so-called novelty.

“ “The main point is that you can get around cheaply.”

Liipola’s main training place at home is Pirkkahalli in Tampere and its throwing park. It is seven kilometers from home in the northern part of Lempäälä.

Liipola says that he has calculated that if he drives from home to Pirkkahalli and back ten times a week, excluding competition and camp trips, the car’s fuel costs for this short drive are around 2,000 euros per year.

“I thought that the cost could be reduced. The main point is that you can get around cheaply,” says Liipola in the yard of his home in Lempäälä, showing off his electric moped.

So he decided to build himself a racing game with an electric motor. At first it was so called Kick bike i.e. a scooter with significantly larger wheels than the electric scooters that are popular today.

Of course, he made that work, but the standing riding position did not please the 190-centimeter and 120-kilogram man. The fact that you can sit while riding was encouraged by the fact that it is related to driving comfort.

According to Liipola, the comparable running costs of an electric moped, i.e. charging the battery for training trips, costs around one hundred euros per year.

“It’s a pretty big saving, and you won’t even need much in the travel time.”

According to the law, the maximum speed of such a vehicle is 25 kilometers per hour.

The electric motor control unit is attached with cable ties.

From the usual street pillar, Liipola’s ajokki differs most externally in that there is an electric motor in the center of the rear wheel, a throttle grip in the handlebar, cables run along the frame and instead of pedals, there are metal pegs that hold the feet while driving.

The battery is not visible because Liipola carries it in his backpack. There are two reasons for this. The battery alone can be conveniently moved to a suitable place for charging, and its absence from the moped keeps potential thieves away better.

Liipola is looking for a battery with a larger capacity, because the current one definitely does not have enough power for the round trip to Pirkkahalli. He has also considered building a new battery himself.

At school in the small Finnish municipality of Koski Tl, Liipola’s favorite subjects were technical handicrafts, even though they did crafts there, in her opinion, a bit boring stuff.

“There, a lighthouse with a circuit breaker was made from a piece of wood. I had made much nicer ones myself at home. It was still nice to be able to do something there.”

“ “I act more like an engineer.”

Liipola says he inherited his interest in technical work from his father.

“Ukko is pretty good with his hands, inventive and builds all kinds of things himself. It’s just come naturally to me to have a tendency to look for problems and come up with solutions to them.”

Liipola is, to say the least, a so-called do-it-yourself man.

“However, I wouldn’t call myself an inventor, because I work more like an engineer, if you want to look at it objectively.”

Liipola says that he was a moped boy as a teenager, as he says it usually is at some point in the countryside.

“That was when I realized that I could order parts and build it myself,” says Liipola, who is the son of a farm.

The door of Henri Liipola’s “man cave” closes with the help of gravity. He has made parts for the door closer with his own 3d printer.

Electric vehicle is not the only everyday facilitator built by Liipola.

At home, he has his own space, a “man cave”, in a wardrobe measuring a couple of square meters. The construction takes place there, and he has tuned a gravity-operated door closer to its door. He has made parts for it with his own 3d printer.

“ “Lately, it has been annoying to measure the detergent in the laundry.”

For trips, Liipola has built a kind of lap table for the laptop.

“It’s such a convenience device.”

Henri Liipola calls the laptop lap table he built for trips a comfort device.

Another similar solution is still pending. Liipola says that she enthusiastically studies the French language through a mobile phone application.

For this, he has developed a device that looks a bit like a laptop, where a larger screen and keyboard are connected to the mobile phone.

“When I have pretty big hands and fingers and press one letter on the phone, several letters come out immediately. That’s why it’s annoying to type on the phone. Recently, it has been annoying to measure the detergent in the laundry. I’ve been thinking about whether I should invent an automatic machine for that.”

“ “So they gave me a stick.”

The hobby of Liipola requires a wide variety of tools. You can find them both in the closet of your own home and in your childhood home.

Recently, Liipola received a supplement to its tool arsenal from a surprising source. At the beginning of the summer, in an interview with Iltalehti, he regretted that he would have preferred to take the prize for Somero’s race win instead of the money, which was given to the third place winner Roope Auvinen.

Liipola laughs and says that he asked Auvis if he knows what trick he got as a prize. He said he didn’t know what the sledgehammer was used for.

Shortly after the incident, Liipola received a call from Ota-Tuote, which sells professional power tools.

“They said they felt bad when I didn’t get a raccoon as a reward. So they gave me one.”

Autumn Liipola faces new challenges related to studying. He has actively studied for four years as an information technology engineer at Tampere University of Applied Sciences.

“Now, studies have been on a bit of a break, because I’m more interested in sports. It would be possible to graduate in about a year, but I decided to change schools.”

Liipola was able to study in the joint education of the Kajaani University of Applied Sciences and the Sports Technology Unit of the University of Jyväskylä, from which there is an opportunity to graduate as both an engineer and a master’s in sports science.

On June 1, Henri Liipola threw third in the Tampere GP.

Moukari throwing Liipola says that he became interested because the sport did not represent the mainstream in athletics.

“I have always liked things that are not quite conventional. When I find someone like that, I get really interested in them. Moukarik was also a bit different, and no one threw it. It also looks interesting when you spin with the tool and let go. When the ball flies 80 meters and rises to a height of 20 meters, it looks pretty impressive.”

“ “There has been such mediocre competition performance.”

At the end of the week, Liipola aims for the fourth Finnish championship of his career at the Kaleva Games in Joensuu.

The season has not gone exactly the way he had hoped. The best result is 75.32 already thrown in connection with the Portuguese camp in March.

“There has been such a mediocre race performance, but otherwise I have progressed in terms of physical characteristics. In competitions, I haven’t gotten the best performance out. I know I’m in good shape. You should trust that such a basic throw will succeed, but there is always such greed that I throw a little harder.”

Season however, the results were enough to win a place at the European Championships in Munich through the points ranking.

“I will take home the victory from the Kalevan Games, and I will definitely go to the European Championships to get a place in the finals,” Liipola announces his intentions for the next few weeks.

The fact that in winter Liipola was broken by an Olympic champion (1984) says something about the development of physical capacity Juha Tiaisen the old Finnish record in the weight throw. SE is now 22.81.

“It weighs like 16 kilos, and it is thrown like a moukara. The feel is of course different because it weighs more and is shorter. In Finland, it hasn’t been thrown terribly,” says Liipola, who calls himself and other moukuri throwers moukku-ukos.

The Finnish athletics championships will be decided at the Kaleva Games in Joensuu on the 4th-7th. August.