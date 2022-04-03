Ahome.- With the participation of more than 500 runners in 4 different categories, this Sunday the eighth edition of the pedestrian race was held due to the Don Bosco Oratory.

The starting signal was made at eight o’clock in the morning by the sports development coordinator of the Municipal Sports Institute of AhomePablo García Cota, representing the general manager, José Aureliano Valenzuela Román.

Authorities from the Don Bosco Oratory were present at the event, such as Father Gerardo Gómez Villegas, director of the Salesian Work in Los Mochis and Jorge Gonzalez Friaspresident of the IAP Youth Support Promoter Board, as well as Edward Flowers Hurtado, president of the Municipal Athletics Committee.

As usually happens year after year, the event was a good reason for the recreation and coexistence of the Ahomean families, who, in addition to enjoying the attractive route, took the opportunity to spend a pleasant moment listening to music and tasting the varied local gastronomy, delicious sandwiches and refreshing drinks.

More than 500 runners between children and novenes and even pets | Photo: Javier Padilla

On this occasion, the participating categories are Free 6K, Child (6-12 years), Juvenile (13-18) and Pets, the last three with a distance of three kilometers, in addition to the always interesting participation of botargas.

The departures were staggered, as a preventive measure against the pandemic. At eight in the morning the runners of the Elite category began their competition, at 8:10 the children and youth, and ten minutes later the participants of Mascots.

The eighth edition is nominated “Run for the young”, giving continuity to the work of the oratory to contribute to the reduction of the youth crime rate by 90% in the northern part of the city, where the Don Bosco Oratory (Colonia Malvinas) is located. ).