Athletics | More information on the death of pole vaulter Shawn Barber, 29

The pole vaulter, who died young, reportedly suffered from health concerns.

Sad news Canadian pole vaulter by Shawn Barber the death happened late on Thursday Finnish time. Now more information has leaked out about the case.

News agency AP tells, that the 29-year-old Barber died of medical complications. However, the AP story mentions that the exact cause of death is not yet known.

Akron, the university that Barber previously represented, also tells us in its announcement cause of death was medical complications.

“Barber had been ill and his health had been poor for some time,” the release states.

Barber's reportedly died Wednesday at his home in Kingwood, Texas. His agent Paul Doyle has confirmed the death.

Barber reportedly suffered from health problems. He won World Championship gold in Beijing in 2015.

“Shawn was not only an incredible athlete, but also a truly kind-hearted person who always put the well-being of others before himself. It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age,” Doyle said Thursday.

Barber's record was exactly six meters, which he jumped in January 2016. His winning score at the World Championships in Beijing was 590.

A second-generation pole vaulter, Barber also won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games and Canadian championships in his career.

Barber was convicted of cocaine use in 2016. He explained that the positive doping sample was due to the fact that he had kissed a woman who had used the substance a moment earlier.

Because of the incident, his Canadian championship that year was voided, but he was allowed to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016. At the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, he was tenth.

Barber said he was gay in 2017.

According to AP, he last competed in 2020.