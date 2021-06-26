Athletics Mo Farah’s last Olympic attempt ended in disappointment – A career possibly over: “Maybe it’s time to spend time with my kids”

Mo Farah was 19 seconds behind the 10,000m qualifier.

26.6. 11:52

Four times achieved Olympic gold in his career Mo Farah failed in his last chance to get a seat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Farah won both 5,000 and 10,000 meters of Olympic gold in 2012 in London and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, Farah has won five world championships and five European Championship gold medals.

But now he is not seen defending his championships in Tokyo.

Runner the last chance to fall below the olympic line was on Friday at the British Championships.

But time did not give up, 27 minutes 47 seconds left the qualifying limit by 19 seconds.

Guardianmagazine says 38-year-old Farah’s career as an elite athlete is over. The disappointed runner’s own thoughts are in line with that.

“I have an amazing career. Thinking today is a pretty shock, I don’t really know what to say. I am lucky to have so many medals. If I can’t compete with the best, then why bother? Maybe it’s time to spend time with my kids, ”Farah notes in an interview with the magazine.

Asked if Farah is going to follow the Olympics, he answers with a voice of color.

“It is going to be hard. But they are the Olympics. If you can’t compete, then you have to watch them at home. ”