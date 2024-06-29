Athletics | Milja Thureson talked about her nightmarish weeks – her mother’s situation weighs on her heart: “Even sports are losing their meaning”

Athletics|Milja Thureson fought for silver in the 400 meters.

Vaasa

Lahti Ahkeran Milja Thureson fought in the 400 meters for the SM silver, anything but from easy starting points.

He collapsed to the ground after the finish line. After recovering for a while, he stepped in front of the journalists and told about his last weeks, which can be called nightmarish without exaggeration.

First, Thureson currently has bronchitis for which he is on antibiotics. However, the desire to run was so great that Thureson consulted two different doctors who assured him that running would not cause permanent lung damage.

Thureson broke the 400 meters on Saturday with a time of 53.91. The victory of the competition went to Joensuu Kataja To Mette Baaswho stopped the clocks at 53.22.

Second the thing that weighs on Thureson’s mind is the concern for the mother, who traveled to Rome in early June to watch her daughter’s European Championships.

After the trip, the mother got a bacteria in her eye, which has caused her to lose the sight in one eye, at least for the time being.

“It’s been really tough. I got sore when I was on duty last week and I couldn’t train,” Thureson said, devastated.

“Even sport loses its meaning in this kind of situation.”

Thureson’s according to him, the crying was intense in the last few weeks. Now the positive thing is that the mother is no longer in the hospital, and Thureson was able to talk to her before Saturday’s race.

“Doctors can’t say whether the sight will return to the eye or not.”

Thureson took a risk going into Saturday’s race, and it paid off. Since the medal came, he does not regret his participation, even though the conditions for the performance were far from optimal.

In addition to bronchitis, poor night’s sleep took a toll on my well-being. According to his own words, Thureson has slept only a couple of hours the last two nights.

Thureson has signed up for Sunday’s 200 meters, but so far cannot say whether he will start the trip.

“I would really like to compete.”

Thureson already ran three starts on Friday: the heats of the 100 meters and the finals and heats of the 400 meters.

In the 100 meters, he was far from the medals.