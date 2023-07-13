Athletics | Mestis hockey player Oskari Lahtinen was seen in Espoo’s moukari cage

Oskari Lahtinen played in TuTo last season and did not practice his former parade sport at all.

Noormarkku has grown up a hard-working family. Father Juha Lahtinen is a former WC thrower (record 64.92 in 1990) whose sons Walter and Ilmari have twirled in a moukari cage in their youth and competed in the Kaleva Games. The youngest of the boys is Oskari Lahtinenand his story is fascinating.

The older brothers don’t fly kites anymore, but Oskari still enjoys the sport. He really enjoys it, because the 22-year-old Lahtinen’s main sport has been ice hockey in recent years. The youngster is a graduate of Pori’s Ässie junior school and played for a long time in the varsity jersey. In his last Ässie U20 youth season, Lahtinen was the vice-captain of the team.

After that, the career has continued for two seasons in TuTo. Mesti’s training pace is such that competing in two sports is not easy. Lahtinen competed twice in moukari last summer and the same number had time to accumulate in the statistics this summer before the European Championship in Espoo.

“Last year I competed in the PM championships in Malmö in July,” says Lahtinen.

After that, the leka was allowed to rest in storage.

“I didn’t touch a moukari for ten months.”

The next throwing session was at the end of May 2023.

Alder danger the shooting location and the atmosphere of the competition got the Satakunta player in a good mood, as he broke his own record of 65.92. It was enough for eighth place in the first qualifying group and 15th place in the overall results.

Lahtinen says that he did ten throwing practices this summer, so compared to that, Thursday night’s result is downright excellent. Especially when he was the only pitcher who was able to improve his record.

“According to my father, I’ve forgotten all the technical mistakes when I haven’t practiced,” Lahtinen laughed after qualifying.

Even the summers go largely under the conditions of ice hockey, and you don’t often see a Noormarkkulander with a stick in his hand.

“The men’s moukari is such a big tool that it also increases the risk of injury,” says Lahtinen in an interview with Satakunta Kansa.

On the other hand, the hockey training has created a strong foundation for the summer side sport.

“Physics is really tough thanks to the puck,” says Lahtinen, who plays as a defender.

Hockey besides, Lahtinen has studied to become a classroom teacher in Rauma.

“When the studies moved to the face-to-face teaching phase after the corona virus, moving from Turku to Rauma became difficult,” says Lahtinen.

During the last season, he did substitute teaching in Turku, but his studies did not progress.

For the next season, the power defender has signed a contract with another Mestis team, or FPS.

“I have told the people of Fors that if substitutes are needed in the schools, I am ready to do them.”

However, the most important place is hockey, where he aims to reach an even higher level.

“My goal is a league where I would like to show my nails,” says Lahtinen.