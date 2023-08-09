Athletics | Max Lampinen won the EC gold in the shot put – “Now I’m obviously very happy”

Max Lampinen won the junior EC gold in the shot put.

Finnish promise Max Lampinen18, won the European Under-20 shot put gold on Wednesday night in Jerusalem.

The youngster improved his own record by nearly three meters. Lampinen’s record set in June with a 6-kilogram moukari was 76.93 meters. Now his winning throw reached 79.72 meters, which is the best result of the season in the age group.

“I felt good by the time of the final. I knew I could throw a personal best, but I didn’t know if it would be enough for medals. I said before the final that a medal is the goal,” Lampinen said in SUL’s press release.

“Now, of course, I’m very happy. That championship means a lot to me.”

Cyprus Iosif Kesidis threw for silver with a score of 77.73 and the Hungarian Miklos Cseko for bronze with a result of 76.87.

IN MÄNTSÄLÄ living in Lampinen represents Kentäurheilijat-58 Vantaa.

At the beginning of July, 18-year-old Lampinen threw a record of 70.04 meters with the men’s 7.26-kilogram javelin.

As European under-20 champion, he joined Olli-Pekka Karjalainen and Arno Laitinen follow me. They won the age category EC title in 1999 and 2007.

Lampinen already won the World Cup silver last summer in the under-20 category. He feels that he is a tough competitor.

“I have a pretty hard head. The bigger the competition and the harder the encouragement, the better I do. I light up in big competitions,” Lampinen said in the press release.

WEDNESDAY with his record of 79.72, Lampinen is second in Finland’s all-time 19-year-old statistics. Above is only the 80.54 thrown by Aleksi Jaakkola in 2016.

The goal for the rest of the season is clear.

“I would like to break Jaakkola’s Finnish record, and the men’s shot put would throw it 71-72 meters,” Lampinen said.

Lampinen also holds the under-20 World Cup silver from August 2022.

Lampinen the medal is Finland’s second from the Jerusalem Games. Rasmus Vehmaa won silver in the 110-meter hurdles on Tuesday.