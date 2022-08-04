Athletics | Max Lampinelle wins the under-20 world championship gold in the javelin throw – Juho Alasaari wins the world championship silver in the pole vault

Max Lampinen took the gold by an extremely small margin. Beat the runner-up by a centimeter.
Finland Max Lampinen has won the under-20 World Championship gold in the shot put in Cali, Colombia. Lampinen’s victory was decided extremely narrowly with a difference of one centimeter.
Lampinen’s winning throw was 76.33, compared to Cyprus, who came second in the race Iosif Kesidis flew with his longest throw to a moukari score of 76.32.
Greece took third place in the race Nikolaos Polychroniou with a result of 76.12.
In the pole vault Finland Juho Alasaari won the World Championship silver with a score of 560.
