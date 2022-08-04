Friday, August 5, 2022
Athletics | Max Lampinelle wins the under-20 world championship gold in the javelin throw – Juho Alasaari wins the world championship silver in the pole vault

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
Max Lampinen took the gold by an extremely small margin. Beat the runner-up by a centimeter.

Finland Max Lampinen has won the under-20 World Championship gold in the shot put in Cali, Colombia. Lampinen’s victory was decided extremely narrowly with a difference of one centimeter.

Lampinen’s winning throw was 76.33, compared to Cyprus, who came second in the race Iosif Kesidis flew with his longest throw to a moukari score of 76.32.

Greece took third place in the race Nikolaos Polychroniou with a result of 76.12.

In the pole vault Finland Juho Alasaari won the World Championship silver with a score of 560.

