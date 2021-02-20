Athletics Maria Huntington’s pentathlon ended in a leg injury in the Finnish Championships: “Really useless effort”

Miia Sillman’s match also ended in a high jump – due to a sore ankle.

Jyväskylä

Expected the women’s pentathlon flattened in the athletics championships halls when it was a favorite Maria Huntington was left without a result in another sport in the high jump.

He opened the match by running 60-meter fences in 8.37 seconds.

Huntington pushed the ball still, but no longer continued the match due to the rupture of the fat pat on the heel.

Huntington competed with the heel anesthetized and sought a high jump result with little risk. He failed to do the warm-up jumps and started straight from a height of 175.

“I hurt my leg a couple of weeks ago in a long jump. High jump is the only one it can’t stand. Really fool’s errand, when otherwise I have been intact throughout the fall and winter, “Huntington said.

Huntington aimed for the European Championships, but he can’t get there.

Also Miia Sillman the match ended in a high jump. The Finnish runner-up exceeded 169 cents, but felt pain in his ankle during the jump. Sillman opened the match with an authentic second with a record of 8.53.

The same ankle spun last summer at the Kaleva Games in Turku, where Sillman tried for the second time from a height of 188.

“It’s annoying when the whole fall has gone really well for the ankle. It is played it safe and rehearsals, I could not jump. Now then the foot went into a very little wrong position and immediately started to tease. After that, it did not dare to collide with anything, ”Sillman said in Jyväskylä.