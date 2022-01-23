Monday, January 24, 2022
Athletics Maria Huntington authenticated her record and fell short of the World Cup halls

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in World
Huntington improved his record by a 16th of a second.

Seven fighter Maria Huntington on Sunday in Tampere at 60 meters recorded a record 8.16. Time falls short of the results limit for the World Cup in Belgrade in March.

Huntington improved his record by 16 hundredths of a second and rose to seventh in Finland’s all-time statistics.

“The start went well, but I jumped into the first fence. After that, the run went smoothly or even excellently, ”Huntington said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

“I was expecting a record improvement, but not quite as hard a time.”

Huntington won the second race of the hurdles a couple of hours later with 8.26.

“The start went nowhere, and the run didn’t feel special,” Huntington said of his second stroke.

Huntington has also improved his long jump hall record earlier this season.

.
