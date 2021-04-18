Athletics Marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge ran at peak airport in the Netherlands

Kipchoge will defend his Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Marathon superstar, Kenya Eliud Kipchoge won the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands on Sunday at a peak time of 2.04.30. The competition was a preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Marathon, reports AFP news agency.

The 36-year-old Kipchoge is an Olympic winner and world record holder on 2.01.39 from the Berlin Marathon for 2018. Addition Kipchoge has run the marathon for less than two hours, 1.59.40, in special conditions in Vienna in October 2019, but the run is not accepted as an official record.

On Sunday, another Kenyan remained on the pace of Kipchogen for up to 30 kilometers, Jonathan Korir, which came in second with a time of 2.06.40.

Originally an invitational marathon, the marathon was to run in Hamburg, but due to a coronavirus pandemic, it was relocated to the Netherlands, where it ran on the runways at Twente Airport in Enschede.

Kipchoge’s condition was a mystery as he suddenly finished eighth in the London Marathon last October. At the time, Kipchoge said he suffered from cramps and hip pain. Prior to the London Marathon, Kipchoge had won eleven marathons in a row.

Kipchogen’s time is his ninth best and season top result.

The Tokyo Olympics marathon will be run in Sapporo.