Athletics | Marathon runner Arttu Vattulainen put everything on the line and developed a unique way to finance running – working four hours a day on the other side of Finland

Arttu Vattulainen plays sports for the love of the sport, even though he doesn’t think it makes sense financially. The dream is to make it to the Olympic marathon in 2024. A runner finances his sport by working for his sponsor’s company.

Free great passion Arttu Vattulainen would hardly have continued his running career.

Like many other athletes, the 31-year-old Vattulainen has financially put everything on the line. He has invested in sports, even though it has known big financial losses.

Vattulainen has a master’s degree in economics. He would probably get along much better if, instead of playing sports, he had focused only on working life after graduation.

“I do sports for the love of the sport. Financially, it doesn’t make sense to play sports,” Vattulainen says.

In February athletics circles were talking about the grants decided by the Finnish Olympic Committee’s Top Sports Unit. Some athletes were completely without a grant from the Ministry of Education, some received half of what was presented.

Vattulainen has never been close to getting scholarships, even though he has his record 2.13.29 the country’s best marathon runners.

“Few build their career entirely on grants. I don’t feel the injustice of my test, even though I’m an interloper.”

In Finland’s statistics, Vattulainen is a four-time Olympic champion Lasse Virénin next, i.e. in 12th place. Virén’s time is 2.13.10. The Finnish marathon record of 2.10.46 belongs to the European champion by Janne Holmén on behalf of.

“I’m the lone wolf of marathon running among men in Finland and the only one who puts a lot of effort into the body. Gotta finish this card. There are many more good marathon runners among women at the moment,” says Vattulainen.

Looking at the end of the card, Vattulainen means next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

“Paris is a suitable goal, and you also have to think about what makes sense financially.”

To get out Vattulainen must run his record for the Olympic marathon by spring 2024. The goal is to break Holmén’s Finnish record, which an Olympic place may require.

“My whole career I have played sports pretty much under the ‘radar’ of the general public, largely due to various injuries and other health problems. Despite the adversities, I’m still going after my sports dreams.”

Arttu Vattulainen wants to see how far his grit is enough as a marathon runner.

In February Vattulainen only ran to the finish line of the second marathon of his career in Seville. Time passed 2.18.20. Alisa Vainio ran the women’s Finnish record of 2.27.26 in the same race.

Read more: Alisa Vainio ran the Finnish record in the marathon

Sevilla’s run was like a victory for Vattulainen. Last year, he only ran two laps and stopped at the EC marathon in Munich.

“I have had a hard time mentally. 2021 was a good year, but last year went by a lot due to injuries. That’s why I was happy for Sevilla that I made it to the finish line.”

Vattulainen ran his first completed marathon, and thus his record marathon, in Austria in corona spring 2021. The route was rugged: the runners covered the six-kilometer Lenkki highway.

Read more: Arttu Vattulainen ran the best Finnish time in the marathon in 13 years – in his first race

Before switching to the marathon, Vattulainen won two Finnish championships at 10,000 meters in 2015 and 2016 and one championship at 5,000 meters in 2018.

In the same year, he competed in the ten tons at the European Championships in Berlin, where he was 18th with a time of 29.12.02. The long season ended with a suspension in the first marathon trial in Valencia in December.

After that, Vattulainen developed a bad overexertion condition. In the summer of 2019, he did not compete at all, so one summer was completely missed.

However, at the turn of the year 2019, he ran his record in the road race (29:23) in France. Then the situation looked promising again.

In February 2020, after the South African camp, Vattulainen ran a couple of indoor races with poor results. The state of over-exertion was renewed, and in the summer of 2020 he only ran ten laps in the Kaleva Games, with which he got silver in the Championship.

“Full recovery took a long time. I got a little too excited when I had a good and for me exceptionally long 2018 season behind me. It took three years before I got to the finish line in a marathon the next time. Now I’ve become wiser, or at least I think I’ve become wiser.”

Arttu Vattulainen won the 5,000 meter Finnish championship in Jyväskylä in July 2018.

In an overload year 2019 Vattulainen started to build his system with which he could finance the continuation of his sports career. He was about to graduate from the University of Economics in Oulu and went to work for a Lapland wood processing company as a marketing and communications specialist.

One of the company’s owners and current CEO Jukka Vaara was a hard endurance athlete and a competitive gymnast. The Veljekset Vaara company became Vattulainen’s sponsor and employer.

Now Vattulainen works for the company 20 hours a week remotely from his home in Espoo.

“The goal is that I work four hours a day. With it, I finance housing, living and training. This rather unique pattern has made it possible for me to invest in a sports career and given it an extension.”

“Even though marketing was my main subject in my Master’s studies, I didn’t want to finance my career through social media and tools, like many others.”

Vattulainen is from Joensuu and represents Joensuu’s Kataja, from which he also receives support.

How when you’re pregnant, do you like sports with such a goal, when the successes are quite rare?

“Of course it feels heavy. I value myself a lot through sports. You must really like running. I haven’t been able to foreclose on everything yet.”

Vattulainen says that he has thought a lot about how the difficulties have affected him as a person.

“When things go well, I’m normal Arttu and I get more out of myself. Sport has taught me to tolerate adversity, which can be used in working life. You shouldn’t dwell on sorrows.”