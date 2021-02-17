No Result
Athletics Mäkelä jumped fourth in Poland – Neziri fence final sixth

February 17, 2021
Reetta Hurske was eliminated from the fence final.

Kristiina Mäkelä was fourth in the women’s trio of the European Championship Hall Championships in Torun, Poland today. Mäkelä finished first with 13.77, and it was in his best. The race was won by Greece Paraskevi Papachristou with a world top score of 14.60.

Women 60 meters in fences Nooralotta Neziri was in the sixth final with a time of 8.19. Neziri won his first round with a time of 8.08, and finished fourth in the same set Reetta Hurske was narrowly eliminated from the final with a time of 8.26. The fence final was won by the top of the season at 7.81 US Christina Clemons.

