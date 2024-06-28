Athletics | Loud talk from the Finnish ball players at the Kaleva Games

Athletics|The WC winner and silver medalist in the shot put were not satisfied.

Vaasa

Lielahti Kipinän Arttu Korkeasalo won the Kuula SM gold on Friday with a score of 18.20.

Although the first Finnish championship of his career warmed the man’s heart, the race left a lot to be desired.

“Yes, the result level of the top three should be much better. We’re not that bad”, Korkeasalo said after the competition.

The Finnish record for shot put is Reijo Ståhlberg’s 21.69 meters from 1979.

Ramble along with Korkeasalo, had taken silver at the WC Nico Oksanen, whose best throw reached 17.89 meters. Last year, a man from the Turku Sports Association won the Finnish championship in Lahti with a result of 18.74.

“If medals are handed out with 17.70 meters over there, it’s not right, or if 18.20 is enough for gold, that’s not right either,” Oksanen reflected.

Nico Oksanen has moved his eyes towards the Sweden match.

However, he stated that the level of competition is always the sum of many things.

“Even today, many guys didn’t necessarily have the best day, and then you add this kind of 30 degree heat. It’s an explanation, of course, because you should be able to adapt to the circumstances, but when there are many things that go wrong with many guys, the result is like this.”

Mixed Korkeasalo and Oksanen say that they were not in the best shape on Friday.

“It should have been pushed half a meter further,” says Korkeasalo.

Oksanen said that the preparation went well, but for one reason or another, he couldn’t find the kind of charge that he usually gets out of himself at the Kaleva Games at Kaarlenkent.

Oksanen plans to focus on training in July, and the next target is the match against Sweden in August.

“Let’s try to push it far!”

On these screens, Oksase doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the Sweden match yet, but the man has faith that a place will open up there.

“Taskin Tanskanen (GM of the Finnish Sports Association Jani Tanskanen) to leave me out. In August, however, I will push it so much further” that there is no need to discuss the matter.

Shot put Championship bronze was taken by Pori Athletics Eero Ahola with a result of 17.75.