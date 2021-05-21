Athletics Lotta Kemppinen opened the season with a record of 100 meters

According to Kemppinen, the run came well in the middle.

Finnish runner Lotta Kemppinen ran 100 meters in Dessau, Germany at 11.33 and set a record. He reached the split third place in the race. Kemppinen, representing IFK in Helsinki, had a previous record of 11.45, which he ran last summer.

“The run had a really good start and it came in very well until halfway through. Then came a hesitation, and I couldn’t get the run fixed, but as a whole, a very good start to the season, ”Kemppinen said in a statement from the Sports Federation.

In the early rounds, he ran an 11.61 tight headwind that blew 2.1 meters per second.

“There was a really strong counter to that run, but I still got a really good run technically.”

In the final, the wind blew 1.7 meters per second from behind. German Jennifer Montag won by 11.29. Kamppinen said in a press release that the running direction was changed for the final, but by the time the final started, he did not yet know it.

“There was no one there and the schedule was already late. I asked the editor and I was told that now it had been decided to run the final on the Front Line in the opposite direction as the first round. We foreigners were not much informed about it, but I had time to get involved, ”Kemppinen says.

In the spring, Kemppinen ran 60 meters for silver in the European Championships.