Athletics Lotta Kemppinen brought light to the Finnish sprint – 31-year-old SE scrapped, and only a few faster women can be found in European statistics

Finland’s fastest woman, Lotta Kemppinen, scrapped the SE, which was more than 30 years old, before competing in a hall abroad.

Sprinter Lotta Kemppinen filled a small shortfall in his sports career on Friday. He competed in the hall abroad for the first time.

The venue was Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland, where Kemppinen ran his winter bravura for 60 meters in 7.28 seconds. It brought in third place.

“In international competitions, there is always a little different atmosphere and different warm-up areas. The times were not quite what they were in Finland, but the ones I ran at my best last winter, ”Kemppinen said of his experience.

The international momentum came to Kemppinen’s need. In Finland, he has not lost for more than a year to any other Finn in the 60 or 100 meter race. Last August, he was second in the finals at the Kaleva Games in the 200 meters.

Another weekend, Kemppinen wiped the dust Sister Hanhijoen 60 meters SE time. Kemppinen ran 7.19 seconds at the Sports Mill in Helsinki. It was one hundredth less than the record run of the Hanhijoki Finland, which turned 31 on Thursday.

“Sixty meters is small, but you always have to strive for the better,” Kemppinen says.

Time improvement The SE run was quite good as Kemppinen’s previous record at 60 meters was 7.28 seconds.

So I have to ask: what has he done differently when the improvement was about big – and what does that mean for the 100 and 200 meter runs that are his main trips in the summer?

“It’s better to ask what has been done the same way, not the other way around. The training was rhythmically different last season, and it was found to be good. I train for six days, and then there are two days of rest. On six training days, we train two days hard, two lightly and again two days hard, ”Kemppinen says.

“I can thank the coach for being a little different.”

Coach Mervi Brandenburg According to Kemppinen, during the training season, he has gained more strength specifically for the running muscles and the technology has moved forward.

When the power can be transferred to the run, it starts to show in the results, as Kemppinen has now done. When combined with even improved running technology, Finland has long been a top European sprinter.

In the last two summers and the previous two winters, Kemppinen’s potential has come to the fore when he has been allowed to be healthy. Old hind leg injuries are no longer bothering.

Lotta Kemppinen aims for the top in the sprint, where she has not lost to a Finnish runner in the hall for six years. In winter, the training place is the Sports Mill in Helsinki.­

March At the beginning, a second trip to Poland awaits Kemppi, with the European Hall Championships closed to the public in Toruń. Kemppinen is looking for a final place in the Games, as well as three other Finnish record holders during the hall season, Nooralotta Neziri 60 meters in fences, Ella Junnila altitude and Sara Kuivisto 800 meters.

Kemppinen shares the fifth place in the European government statistics for the European season Carolle Zahin with. The leader is British Dina Asher-Smith with a time of 7.08. In world statistics, Kemppinen is 16th.

The 60-meter winter record for the main summer trips may not say anything yet – except that the basic speed is okay.

“It’s hard to directly compare trips. I always like 60 meters. It favors explosiveness and is an easy trip to run. There is a lot of work to be done to get 100 and 200 meters to the same level as 60 meters. ”

At 100 meters, Kemppinen’s record is 11.45 seconds, which is the eighth best ever in Finland. As a ringtone to Marjamaa Finland’s record of 11.13 is almost 40 years old, from 1983.

At 200 meters, Kemppinen ran 23.56 seconds last summer. Mona-Lisa Pursiaisen The Finnish record of 22.39 in the name of 1973 is as far away as 1973.

Last August, Lotta Kemppinen won the Finnish championship at the Kaleva Games in Turku.­

Helsinki has returned on the day of the meeting to the “crime scene”, i.e. the Sports Mill in Myllypuro. He had been an osteopath during the day, so there was only a light beating in the program.

Meanwhile, a hurdler Annimari Korte, sprinter Samuli Samuelsson and a triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä do their own workouts in the hall. No others are visible.

The Sports Mill, which is normally teeming with movers of different sports, is quiet. Due to coronavirus restrictions, only athletics national team athletes and athletes under the age of 20 can enter the hall on weekdays.

Free coronavirus epidemic Kemppinen would not have had to wait this winter to be able to compete in the hall abroad.

Last winter, Kemppinen would have run in the World Cup halls in China, but the Games were canceled. The Nanjing World Championships have been relocated due to the corona epidemic, and the Games will not be held until 2023. Last summer’s European Adult Championships were canceled altogether.

The value competitions are also on the card this year. Kemppinen turns 23 on April Fool’s Day and can no longer compete in the youth series. The August Universiade in China has been marked on the calendar for August-September, but the fate of the Games is still uncertain.

If the Tokyo Summer Olympics are held, the result limits of 100 and 200 meters will be too strict for Kemppinen, 11.15 and 22.80. In fast trips, there is so much competition in the world that a Finnish runner cannot get involved with his ranking.

The next Olympic goal will not be until 2024 in Paris.

“You would be pressed for wild times in Tokyo if you were going to get there. Hopefully next summer, however, we will be able to run races elsewhere abroad, ”says Kemppinen, who started athletics as a competitor in his time. He practiced scaffolding from the age of four to the age of eleven.

Training In addition, Kemppinen rhythms his everyday life by studying. He is studying food sciences for the fourth year at the University of Helsinki.

Most learning takes place remotely, as in many others at the moment.

“It’s a little annoying on behalf of high school students that the benches and dances of the old ones were canceled. However, many other things have had to be canceled, ”says Kemppinen.

He has only attended a few courses at the university. Next year, the program will include a master’s thesis and a master’s degree.

“One should just find an interesting enough topic.”

Kemppinen enjoys playing the piano of his youth. However, calling has been limited.

“My goal is to have time to play in the summer, even though there is a competition season, but also holidays. At Christmas, various Christmas carols were played, it was fun. ”

Leisure options also include reading and watching TV series. Last time he read Liu Cixinin the book The problem of three songs, whose themes revolve around physicists and science.

He has watched TV series Outlanderia. The Finnish name of the series Traveler is like created for Kemppinen.

“There are so many parts to it that the journey doesn’t end right away.”