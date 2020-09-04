Athletics Lotta Kemppinen and Samuli Samuelsson contract in a Swedish match: Finland must stretch to fight for victory

“The season has gone beyond expectations,” says Samuelsson, who has returned to the top of the country after an injury.

Tampere.

Down Finland’s hopes for winning the Swedish athletics match in Tampere look slim. On the men’s side, there would be a 15-point loss, and for women the difference would be as much as 58 points.

But this year’s Sweden match will hardly be left in the history books of winners and losers. Probably the most memorable years from now will be the fact that the national match was organized in a year plagued by the coronavirus in general.

It opens up a hint of the taste of international competition to the Finnish national top at the end of the season.

Sweden match contractors this year are sprinters Lotta Kemppinen and Samuli Samuelsson. Both run in Ratina for 100 and 200 meters as well as instant messaging.

Helsinki Kemppinen, 22, from IFK, was one of the first Finnish athletes to experience the effects of the coronavirus in his race calendar. Kemppinen had time to break the result limit of the World Championships when he ran 7.28 in Helsinki on 26 January.

The World Championship Hall scheduled for Nanjing was canceled just a few days later. One and a half months later, the coronavirus had spread to Finland as well and affected the daily lives of athletes. Through has been marked by uncertainty.

“Of course it makes it harder. First there was uncertainty as to where to train, then uncertainty as to whether competitions would be held. Then the information about the organization could come at short notice, ”Kemppinen said on Friday.

When the European Championships in Paris were canceled, Kemppinen’s main goal for the season was at the Kaleva Games.

Kemppinen won 100 meters in Turku with a time of 11.65 and was second after 200 meters with 23.86.

“Timing may not have worked in the best possible way. On the other hand, the circumstances also had an effect. ”

Kemppinen has improved its 100-meter record by five hundredths of a second this season. Time 11.45 was born at the beginning of August in the Espoo gp race. At 200 meters, the record has improved this season by 0.31 seconds.

In the 100-meter statistics, Kemppinen is the statistical leader in the Swedish match and the third in the 200-meter statistics.

“Let’s start aiming for a race win of a hundred meters. The second has a bit of an underdog role. If there is a good place, we will be wedged in, ”Kemppinen said.

Men Samuli Samuelsson, a contractor in the match, takes the three-sport match calmly.

“Everyone has said it is a terribly tough role. But this is the fifth time I match, and every time I run everything, “Samuelsson said.

Samuelsson, 25, representing Ikaalinen Athletes, has returned this year with a rumble to the top of the domestic sprint after his injury. Samuelsson was unable to run on the outdoor tracks at all in 2018 and 2019 due to an Achilles tendon injury.

The best time of this season, 10.28, is only one hundredth of a second Tommi Hartosen Finland’s record.

“The season has gone beyond expectations. I immediately got the injuries in record condition. It has been surprising and soothing, ”Samuelsson admits.

Samuelsson is calm about the uncertainty created by the coronavirus season.

“No problem. In my opinion I am mentally strong in this situation. “

Samuelsson says he was surprised that the Swedish match was finally held. On the other hand, it has long been known that a replacement event will be held in Ratina with domestic forces if a match in Sweden cannot be held. As a result, Samuelsson’s calendar also includes a race weekend well in advance.

At 100 meters Samuelsson is the top of the statistics. In the 200-meter race, he has run four this season and in the time of 21.15 will not rise to fourth place in the paper match.

“There is no clear number one name. There will be a tough race, but I think we will take the win in both sports, ”Samuelsson says.

The Finnish-Swedish athletics match will start at Ratina Stadium in Tampere on Saturday at 5 pm Yle TV2 will broadcast the match live.