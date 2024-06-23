Athletics | Lotta Harala’s dream came true behind Reetta Hurskee’s SE run

Athletics|Lotta Harala ran third on Finland’s all-time list – and at the same time qualified for the Olympics.

Quick beeper Lotta Harala did a great run on Midsummer’s Day in Kuortane. Harala, 32, ran third in the 100-meter hurdles with a record of 12.74. He rose to third place on Finland’s all-time list Reetta Hurskeen and Annimari Kortene (12.72) back.

Harala fanned Yle wildly on the live broadcast when the result flashed on the screen.

Harala’s great time was slightly overshadowed by Hurske, as the teammate of Tampere’s Pyrinnö scored a new Finnish record of 12.68 in Kuortane.

Harala’s bet was also significant because he broke the result limit of 12.77 at the Paris Olympics.

“I realized my Olympic dream,” Harala wrote on Instagram.

“As I’ve been saying throughout the beginning of the season, I know I’m in good shape, but I hadn’t run at all since the European Championships in Rome. Then the Olympic ranking started to seem really tight, but I knew that my condition would be good as long as my leg could last,” Harala said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Association.

Harala has had a problem with his buttocks, as he has been tormented by swelling and tendinitis.

“On Friday, I felt like I could at least try to run. Training for the competition felt like I could go to the racks. And luckily I left.”