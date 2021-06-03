Athletics Lotta Harala strongly criticizes Suek’s actions: “The investigation, which lasted more than three months, has been nightmarish”

The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board issued its decision on Thursday in a new investigation into the Harala doping case.

Anti-doping issues the Disciplinary Board considers the fast-paced Lotta Harala has violated the temporary ban on sports activities. However, he will not receive a new punishment.

Disciplinary Board took in its decision taking into account the degree of negligence on the part of Harala and the circumstances of the case as a whole.

Harala’s previous offense was unintentional and he did not gain any sporting benefit from it. Instead, he suffered financial losses and significant inconvenience to the trainee.

In addition, Harala was temporarily banned for longer than the ban imposed on him.

Finland in March, the Sports Ethics Center launched a new investigation into the Harala doping case. Suek wanted to find out whether Harala was guilty of violating the Finnish anti-doping rules ban during the temporary ban on sports.

According to Suek’s reports, Harala had violated the operating ban by participating in exercises in which the coach was a person employed by the Tampere Sports Academy.

In considering the sanction, the Disciplinary Board will take into account in Harala’s favor that, according to the Finnish Anti-Doping Code, the operating ban only applies to acting as a competitor and administrator in competitions.

The same content was also in the document submitted by Suek to Harala. However, the Wada Anti-Doping Code of the World Anti-Doping Organization supersedes the Finnish Anti-Doping Code.

According to the Board, the Code should be interpreted as meaning that during a temporary ban, an athlete is prohibited from participating in sports activities in general, including training at the Academy, which receives public funding.

Suek had specified the content of the temporary ban in emails sent to Harala to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code. According to the Disciplinary Board, that is not enough, but the errors in the document are legally significant.

In my own in his defense, Harala strongly criticizes Suek’s actions and the decision of the Disciplinary Board.

He considers it unreasonable to impose liability on an Athlete despite a flaw in Suek’s Anti-Doping Code and also Suek’s General Counsel Petteri Lindblom had made a mistake in giving him too narrow information on what to do and what not to do during a ban.

“I am very concerned for all athletes when the athlete is always responsible for the mistakes Suek makes. The responsibility for mistakes should lie with the party who made the mistakes, Suek, ”says Harala in his statement.

“This investigation, which lasted more than three months, has been a nightmare. For the first month, I didn’t even know what was being studied here. Fortunately, the end result in terms of sanction is correct, but I am very disappointed at how the responsibility is always pushed to the athlete in the final games, even if the fault is made by someone else. ”

The error in the Finnish anti-doping rules has been over six years. Lindblom, General Counsel, states that the provisions on operating bans in the Code, which entered into force in 2021, have been clarified and similar ambiguities will no longer arise.

Harala can appeal the decision to the Sports Judicial Security Committee.

Harala gave a positive doping test at the Espoo GP on 5 August 2020, which found a very small amount of 5-methylhexan-2-amine classified as a prohibited stimulant. It is forbidden in competitions, but allowed during the training season.

According to Harala, the stimulant came from a creatine preparation whose packaging or product label did not mention the substance.

In the three-tier category, the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board considered the infringement to be the least serious.

Harala entered a voluntary ban after the end of the competition season. The three-month ban ended on 12 January and was only announced at the end of January after the ban ended.

Harala also told his then coach about his ban To Matti Liimatainen only afterwards. Also, for example, the chairman of the SLU Sami Itani was not aware of the ban. Liimatainen later stopped cooperating.

