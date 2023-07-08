Athletics | Lotta Harala runs through her life – says she is grateful for the difficult years

Harala, who ran his record in Switzerland a week ago, has stabilized his level in the 100-meter hurdles to under 13 seconds.

Seasons the difficulties are hopefully a distant memory. 31-year-old speedster Lotta Harala has overcome his shin injury and raised his career to a new level. It has come as a surprise to many sport followers, but not to Harala himself.

“This level is not a surprise to me. I have known for many years that the fitness is enough for such races if the health allows to compete. For outsiders, it’s been more of an ohhoh-level thing, but me and my loved ones have known this,” Harala smiled on Saturday in Oulu.

In the Oulu gp competition, Harala clocked a time of 12.98 in the final and had a good sparring European statistical leader Maayke Tjin from A-Lim. The Dutchman won the race with a time of 12.86, but Harala was a good runner-up. The competition strengthened the runner’s belief that the level has established new expectations.

The record of 12.85 run a week ago in Switzerland remained a dream, but in the challenging conditions of Oulu, Harala ran the second best result of his career.

Current the level of results is confusing considering that the previous two seasons were practically missed due to a shin injury that required surgery. The injury still reminds the runner in everyday life, but it has not slowed down the pace.

“Really rewarding, and I’m grateful for this trip. Those difficult moments have taught me a new attitude towards sports and life. As cliché as it sounds, I’m really grateful that it’s been so difficult. That’s why I’ve been able to be so grateful for where I am now,” Harala continued.

Due to injuries, the experienced athlete has not been able to measure out his full potential for a long time. Information about one’s own abilities has remained unrealized in the result strips.

“There are big goals and expectations going forward. I am aware of my own potential, and even though there have been difficult years, talent, practice and passionate work have not disappeared anywhere.”

Fair enough A month from now, with the World Championships in Budapest, Harala still has hopes through the ranking. It is seven hundredths of a way to the finish line, which Aturi will be chasing in a week and a half in Lappeenranta.

“Seven hundredths of my record. It can be done already this season, definitely in the coming season. The limit for the 2024 Olympics is 12.77 – I don’t see a reason why I can’t run for it,” Harala felt.

There was a job post from Oulu express fences Annimari Kortene hamstring injury that won’t let up. Korte, who missed the final, practically gave up the game at the first fence of the heat.

“The hamstring felt as if the leg would come off if it was fully straightened. It was quite a jump. We will try to treat the leg again tomorrow. The hope is that by the time of the World Championships in Budapest it will be good,” said Korte, who ran 12.83 this season.