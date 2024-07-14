Athletics | Lotta Harala ran a new Finnish record

Athletics|Lotta Harala ran 12.65.

To Tampere Purinno’s speedy sounder Lotta Harala has run a new women’s 100-meter hurdles Finnish record.

On Sunday in Switzerland, Harala ran a time of 12.65 in the preliminaries. The wind during the run was +1.5 meters per second.

Reetta Hurske ran in the same heat with a time of 12.76. The set was won by the Netherlands Nadine Visser at 12:42. Harala was fourth and Hurske sixth in the race.

Harala and Hurske will run in Switzerland in the final race at 17:15.

Harala’s run lowers Reetta Hurskee’s previous SE result of 12.68 by three hundredths.