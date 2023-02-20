Athletics | Lotta Harala questions her false start in the WC

Lotta Harala’s WC indoor competitions ended in a boring discus due to a stolen start. He questioned the rules on Instagram and hoped for a change in them.

A fencer Lotta Harala30, criticized the rules of athletics on Instagram.

The athlete was disqualified in the 60-meter hurdles final of the WC Indoor Games on Sunday because, according to the reaction device, he took a false start.

Harala himself disagrees on the matter.

Not only Harala, but also his competition partner Annimari Korte disked due to false start.

On Monday Harala publicly questioned the rejection decision. He doesn’t think the reaction devices are good enough to distinguish all the thieves.

“Several athletes had to be disqualified again this weekend because the equipment showed a false start, even though nothing like that could be seen,” Harala wrote in his Instagram story.

According to Harala, almost every race has problems with the reaction devices, when they don’t work. He states that the devices may report a stolen start, even if the athlete does not get off the rack until after the starting shot.

“The core of the whole problem is that it has been known for years based on research data that a person can react faster than the current limit of 0.1 seconds for a thief’s departure.”

“Now top starts are interpreted as stolen starts and good responders suffer from an outdated and bad rule.”

Aturi also shared a video on his account about the situation in which he was dissed. He asked his followers if they thought the situation looked like a robbery.

For example, a track and field athlete Mary Huntington seemed to be on Harala’s side.

“It’s a farce. Fortunately, on Wednesday there will be another opportunity to measure fitness on the track.”

A sprinter who was in top form Reetta Hurske also shared his own opinion in the comments.

“I understand that the line has to be drawn somewhere, and it’s currently 0.100. I don’t take a position on whether it’s right. However, if the start is even, I think it would be more fair to give a yellow card instead of a red.”