Athletics Lotta Harala is allowed to hold her position in the SUL coaching team despite the doping violation

Sprinter Lotta Harala may hold a place in the Finnish Sports Confederation’s European Championship coaching group, even if he suffers a three-month ban on doping violations during the autumn and winter.

Harala’s doping sample given at the GP competition in Espoo on 5 August found 5-methylhexan-2-amine, which was classified as a stimulant.

SUL chose Harala 14. October to his European Championship coaching team, although Harala had accepted a voluntary ban on the day earlier, on 13 October. He told me about it Ilta-Sanomat was the first.

Harala received the actual punishment, a three-month ban, from the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board only in January. Harala had already suffered the sentence in full before it was pronounced.

CEO of SUL Harri Aalto says that SUL was aware of Harala’s voluntary ban on choosing coaching teams. According to Aalto, however, the matter could not affect the choices because disciplinary proceedings were pending.

“He hadn’t received any verdict at that point. It only happened in January. We cannot punish an athlete in advance when no solution has been made, ”Aalto tells HS

“It always has to be that way. We have to wait for the decision first, and at that stage, of course, there was no decision. ”

Wave does not comment on whether Harala would have been selected to the European Training Coaching Group if the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board had already had time to impose a penalty.

“I don’t go to speculate on the situation. It’s useless. Decisions are always made after the decision and at that time the decision was not known. ”

He admits that the situation does not look good in retrospect.

“For the athlete, the situation is, of course, an overall sad situation.”

SUL is not imposing additional sanctions on Harala in retrospect.

“The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Board has made a decision and we are content with that. We are not putting additional sanctions on Harala. ”

Harala is allowed to hold his place in the coaching group?

“Yes.”

According to a report by Lotta Harala, she received a stimulant banned in sports from a supplement. The concentration of the Prohibited Substance in the sample was very low.

The Disciplinary Board considered Harala’s violation unintentional. According to the Disciplinary Board, the small amount of stimulant also indicates that the substance was unlikely to play a role in the competition.

The prohibited stimulant was not mentioned in the product information of the supplement.

“I hope that no athlete in the future would be subject to this nightmare that I have gone through. Therefore, I emphasize, Please use supplements only carefully and when necessary. Please check with the utmost care everything you can about the cleanliness of the product, ”Harala wrote on Friday on Instagram.

Harala is not going to appeal the punishment.