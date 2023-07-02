Athletics | Lotta Harala in a wild mood: she improved her high hurdles record with a time of 12.85

Harala ran in the heats of his time. In the final race, the time did not improve any more.

Lotta Haralan the record-breaking streak in the 100-meter hurdles continued in Switzerland, when he broke his record by 12.85 seconds.

He finished third in his heat. Harala improved his record for the third time this summer. The previous one was 12.99 from Paavo Nurmi’s games.

In the final, Harala ran 13.01.

Reetta Hurskeen The Finnish record is 12.70.