Athletics | Lotta Harala got a perfect general for the World Championships – Disappointed Reetta Hurske annoyed the media

The MM general for Pyrintölä was twofold. Lotta Harala gained self-confidence from hard scalps, Reetta Hursketta cursed.

Home audience At the Ratina stadium, there were cheers for the women of Tampere’s Pyrinnö even before the final event of the GP race, the 100-meter hurdles, began. The applause only reached when Lotta Harala took the win with a time of 12.88.

Harala, who is in record shape, received a perfect general from his home field for his first adult World Championships. In the race, tough names were left behind, such as last year’s European Championship silver medalist Luca Kozak.

Harala said that the victory will bring self-confidence to Budapest.

“It’s a super good feeling, I haven’t won terribly in general and now I got scalps like this.”

The top success was preceded by factors that brought uncertainty. The first was the wind that swirled in the stadium all evening.

“Just before the run, it felt like the wind was blowing against me. Then I just thought to myself that you have strength and can push, but the wind changed”, Harala said. The race was run in a gust of 2.2 meters per second.

Secondly, according to him, Harala’s dismounting and departure were not as good as usual.

“At the first fence, I usually have the feeling that this is where it starts. Now I had the feeling that I wonder what will come of this. Then I had to go writing.”

Harala’s theme for the evening was a smooth finish, which has been slow lately.

Immediately after the run, the athlete from Pyrintö could not say how the end went. Harala had time to notice that the chances of winning are there, but in the end he ran with his eyes closed.

“Usually it means it went well when you don’t remember anything. But I can’t say, I have to analyze.”

Lotta Harala threw her winner’s bouquet to Maria Huntington, who cheered in the stands. Harala’s family was also there to cheer him on.

SE woman Reetta Hurske was fifth in the race with a time of 13.14. Hurske started well from the stands and led the race until about halfway. However, he hit the fifth fence, and the next hit was even bigger. This killed the momentum.

“I just can’t take such bumps in that wind. The fences are starting to get a little tight, but there’s nothing you can do.”

Hurske hoped that a bad general means good for the World Cup.

“This was pretty sad, to say the least. I would swear if it were my way, but it’s not.”

After the race, Hurskee was asked if he was worried about his situation, because at the end of the summer the times went down after a glorious start to the season.

“I don’t know if I should be. I guess you media will tell me that. Yes, there will probably be some analysis from there. I have nothing else to add to this. I’m not worried myself, but maybe you are.”

Aitakisa’s runner-up was Kozák with a time of 12.92 and Jamaica’s third Crystal Morrison after clocking the time 13.00.

The work of Pyrinnö’s fast paddlers in the World Championships begins with heats on Tuesday, August 22.

See also October astronomical events have meteor showers Reetta Hurske led the race for a long time, but bumps ruined the chances of victory and a hard time.