Athletics | Lotta Harala came close to her record in Tampere

Annimari Korte won her preliminaries in the international indoor competitions, but did not run in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles.

Lotta Harala ran close to his record in the 60-meter hurdles on Thursday at the indoor games in Tampere.

Harala, who returned to the track after a long competition break, ran a time of 8.03 seconds in the preliminaries. In the final race, Harala’s winning time was 8.06.

Earlier this season, Harala has run 8.00, with which he is 20th in the European season statistics.

Annimari Korte won his heat at the Tampere Indoor Meeting 2023 with a time of 8.25, but did not run again in the final. Korte, who has a stomach ailment, made an appointment for a screening during the week, but said he would run on Thursday in Tampere.

On Wednesday in Poland, he ran the Finnish record of 7.81 Reetta Hurske did not compete in Pirkka Hall. He will continue his foreign competitions in Paris on Saturday.

At the time, Hurske rose to third place in the world rankings and shared second place in Europe. Hurske is aiming for a medal in the EC halls at the beginning of March in Istanbul.

Heta Tuuri jumped a height of 182 centimeters. Urho Kujanpää won the pole vault with a result of 538 cents.

The first place in the women’s pole vault was Sweden Michaela Meijer 438. Espoo Saga Andersson bent the second with the same result.