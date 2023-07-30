Athletics | Lotta Harala believes that a World Cup place will open up: “I feel like I should be there”

Reetta Hurske won the 100-meter hurdles Finnish championship with a time of 12.85. Lotta Harala completed Pyrinnö’s double victory after running 12.94.

Lahti

Rain clouds gave way to the best in Lahti before Saturday night’s expected 100-meter hurdles final. Viiva had Finland’s top women from HIFK Annimari Kortetta except for. Korte won his heat with a time of 13.29, but he was nowhere to be seen in the final race.

Pyrinnön in the final Reetta Hurske rushed to his third consecutive Finnish championship. After the SE that came in June, Hurskee’s going was sticky for a while in the race rush, but now the oar star returned to his level in the rough weather. The winning time in a small headwind was recorded as 12.85.

The gold did not come off easily. A teammate who ran in the Kaleva Games after a three-year break Lotta Harala put Hurskee in a tight spot. Harala brought Pyrinnö a double victory after running the second fastest time of his career, 12.94.

Never before in the Kaleva Games has the SM silver been taken in less than 13 seconds. Hurske’s winning time was the second longest in history.

Harala was satisfied with his final run, although he said that the end did not go as well as he would have hoped. On the other hand, there was room for hope in Vire.

“It wasn’t the best rapping on the feet today.”

31 years old Before the weekend, Harala was going to the World Championships in Budapest in the last place in the ranking. After the run, he was confident that there would be enough time for a racing machine.

We will be sure next week, when this week’s results are updated in the ranking. Like Finland, in many other countries the national championships are held on the weekend.

“That’s probably why I was so nervous in the first round, that if something had happened. It would have been bad for the ranking,” Harala opened.

The World Championships would be Harala’s first prestigious competition for adults on outdoor tracks in her long career.

“I feel like I’m supposed to be there. I think it’s my place and I’ll go there with pride if I can. I feel that now is really the time for me to reap the fruits of the work I have done.”

Harala was sidelined for a long time by a persistent calf problem. The cause of the injury has been determined, but he wanted to talk about it only after the season. According to Harala, there is no longer any great pain when running.

“I am proud of myself and satisfied that I am here now. Many would have given up on those challenges. I have had such a strong fire for my goal and dream. I’ve known that I’m up for it. It has carried me through all the difficulties,” said the oar, becoming sensitive.

Harala and Hurske will be seen on August 8 at the Tampere GP race in Ratina. Nezir’s plans for the season are still open.