Brazilian athletics shone this weekend in European meetings. This Sunday (28), Lorraine Martins from Rio de Janeiro won gold in Chania (Greece) and also had a Brazilian double in Rehlingen (Germany), with Felipe Bardi and Erik Cardoso, gold and silver respectively. On Saturday (27), Maria Lucineida Moreira and Jaqueline Beatriz Weber had already climbed to the top of the podium, in Manchester (England). Brazilians seek to score in the world ranking of World Athletics (International Athletics Federation) in search of the index to participate in the World Cup in Budapest (Hungary), in August, one of the main opportunities to reach the Olympic index for the Paris 2024 Games.

At the International Meeting in Chania (Greece), Lorraine Martins won the 100 meters, with 11s.42 (0.3), leaving behind the Swiss Salomé Kora (11s48) who took the silver, and the Slovakian Viktória Forster (11s65) with the bronze. Also in Greece, in the 400m hurdles, Brazilian Chayenne Pereira da Silva won bronze after completing the race in 56s57. The winner was Czech Nikoleta Jichova (55s92), followed by Greek Dimitra Gnafak (56s24).

The Brazilian one-two at the Rehlingen International Meeting took place three days after Erik Cardoso and Felipe Bardi won gold and silver, respectively, at the Cyprus Meeting. This Sunday (28), they invented the positions on the podium. Bardi first crossed the finish line of the 100m race in 10s16 (1.2) and Cardoso (10s20) passed in second place. The bronze went to Belgian Vleminckx Kobe (10s22).

On Saturday (27), Maria Lucineida Moreira, 21, from Paraíba, won the 5000m event in Manchester (England) in her debut in Meeting Senior and Under 20: she completed the route in 16m24s41, more than six seconds ahead of the British Tia Wilson and Rebecca Flaherty, silver and bronze respectively.

The other gold medal in Manchester went to Rio Grande do Sul Jaqueline Beatriz Weber, in the 800m event. The athlete finished the race in 2min03s84. In second place was the Indian Harmilan Bains-Kaur (2min04s56) and in third place was the British Indienne King (2min05s56).

Cycle to Paris 2024

There are two ways for athletes to secure an Olympic berth at the Paris Games: by reaching the indices established by the events in the qualifying period or by the world ranking of the World Athletics ranking – the totalization began on July 1 and will run until June 30 2024. In individual events, up to three athletes per country will be allowed.

