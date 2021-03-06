Athletics Long jumper Kristian Pulli finally got to the “right side on TV”

Pulli received his bronze medal in the long jump at the European Championships on Saturday.

Long jumper Kristian Pulli rejoiced on Saturday after receiving the bronze medal of the European Championships in Toruń, Poland.

On Friday night, the bull jumped to the new Finnish indoor track record of 824 and took bronze with ten cents before Ukraine Vladislav Mazuria. Gold was exported to Greece Miltiadis Tentoglou after beating the world top score of 835. Sweden Thobias Montler jumped to silver with a Nordic record of 831.

“It was a great feeling. It was nice to get to this side on TV for once. I wasn’t just watching on TV while the other was kicking medals, ”Pulli commented on the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) website.

Bulls stretched to the medal with his last jump. By the fifth, he had already jumped to his own indoor track record of 810. The score of 824 is, according to SUL, the most ever bronze medal score.

“My own head is still empty for that last jump, but that’s a tough result. When it is a government result, it is tougher than the SE 827 of the outer tracks.

“I had a strong feeling that it is possible to jump a bigger jump. There was nothing else in mind, ”he commented to STT.

Pulli broke the eight-meter limit three times in the final, but wasn’t entirely happy with his jumping technique for the European Championship final.

“The jumps vary too much. In the finals, I jumped at a flying 14-step pace because it feels like the best pace right now. The pace could be increased, but it requires repetitions below rhythm to succeed, ”Pulli said.

Bull’s dreams the night before were short, and the phone was filled with congratulatory messages.

“One was still on a doping test and three got to sleep. Posts have become so much that I’m still had time to begin to dismantle them. “

European Championships were an intermediate goal for Pull on their way to the Tokyo Olympics. Toruń’s bronze jump broke the Olympic line by two cents.

Pulli exceeded the Olympic limit of 822 already last summer by jumping to the Finnish record of 827 in Leppävaara, Espoo, but the International Athletics Federation did not accept the results made in 2020 as Olympic displays due to the unequal competitive situation caused by coronavirus restrictions.

“It is planned to join the Diamond League when it starts,” Pulli said of his plans for next year before the Tokyo Olympics.