Athletics Long Jump World Champion Luvo Manyonga, 29, was convicted of a doping offense

South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga has been banned for four years for doping offenses.

The AIU, the ethics oversight body of the International Federation of Athletics WA, announced on Friday that Manyonga has breached its obligation to disclose its whereabouts.

Manyonga’s sentence began on December 23, 2020.

Manyonga imposed in 2012 a one-and-a-half-year ban on doping. He has now three times failed to report his whereabouts to doping testers in 2019-2020.

Manyonga, 29, won the 2017 World Championships and the 2016 Olympic Silver. In 2017, he still jumped the current African record of 865.

Manyonga has the opportunity to appeal its verdict to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).