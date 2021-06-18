No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics Long Jump World Champion Luvo Manyonga, 29, was convicted of a doping offense

by admin_gke11ifx
June 18, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Manyonga was banned from competing for four years.

South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga has been banned for four years for doping offenses.

The AIU, the ethics oversight body of the International Federation of Athletics WA, announced on Friday that Manyonga has breached its obligation to disclose its whereabouts.

Manyonga’s sentence began on December 23, 2020.

Manyonga imposed in 2012 a one-and-a-half-year ban on doping. He has now three times failed to report his whereabouts to doping testers in 2019-2020.

Manyonga, 29, won the 2017 World Championships and the 2016 Olympic Silver. In 2017, he still jumped the current African record of 865.

Manyonga has the opportunity to appeal its verdict to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: