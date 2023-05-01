Athletics | Long jump legend Ralph Boston has died

The American, one of the greats in the history of the sport, won straight medals at the Olympics.

Long jump the greatest American player of all time Ralph Boston has died on sunday, tells among others the International Olympic Committee. Boston was 83 years old.

Boston etched his name into long jump history in August 1960 when he broke Jesse Owens named the world record by jumping 821. Owens’ 813 had remained ME for no less than 25 years.

Three weeks after his ME jump, Boston won the Olympic gold in Rome. The Olympic success continued with silver in Tokyo 1964 and bronze in Mexico City 1968.

Boston is the only long jumper to reach such an Olympic gold medal, and only the four-time Olympic champion has more Olympic medals in the long jump. by Carl Lewis.

“I am devastated by the passing of Ralph Boston. As a child I idolized him and he had a great influence on my life. I miss her voice, her support. Jumpers, know his name,” Lewis stated on his Twitter account.

Boston cured ME a total of six times. The last of them, i.e. the result 835, he shared with the Soviet Union by Igor Ter-Ovanesyan with, and exceeded that length Bob Beamon with his jump of 890 at the Mexico City Olympics.

Boston played a part in Beamon’s unimaginable leap, because in qualifying Beamon had stepped over his first two jumps and Boston instructed his younger brother to move the starting mark “just under a meter back”.

Beamon crossed the qualifying line last, and in the final, track and field history awaited.