Athletics Leo-Pekka Tähti coiled the European Championship gold in the track round

June 3, 2021
In the competition, silver was won by Kenny van Weeghel from the Netherlands and bronze by Nathan Maguire from the UK.

Finland Leo-Pekka Star won his second gold medal at the European Championships in Paraiso in Poland.

Following on from Tuesday’s T54-class 100-meter gold, he reeled to the 400-meter winner on Thursday night. The star spent 47.72 times on the track, which is a race record.

Second become Dutch Kenny van Weeghel bent by 0.4 seconds. Britannian Nathan Maguire was third. Another Finnish representative Esa-Pekka Mattila was the seventh.

