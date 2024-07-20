Athletics | Leo-Pekka Tähti and Henry Manni in high speed at the Joensuu GP races – Eemil Porvari surprised in the javelin throw

Athletics|Leo-Pekka Tähti was close to his own ME – although the tailwind was too much.

A strong tailwind sent Finland’s best curlers to great times in the Joensuu gp competition on Saturday. Leo-Pekka Tähti reeled in 0.13 seconds off his own ME with a time of 13.76 and Henry Manni 0.09 seconds away from the European record with a time of 15.34.

Manni undercut the class 34 Finnish record in his own name by 0.10 seconds.

Due to excessive tailwind, Joensuu’s results were not record-worthy.

– The best time ever, but of course there was too much wind. I still believe that in a record-breaking ideal wind I would have been able to do about the same, Manni said in the press release.

In the men’s javelin throw, eyes turned to Oliver Helander mixed Lassi to Etelätalo. The performance of the duo heading to the Olympics in Joensuu didn’t cause cheers. Etelätalo was fourth with a result of 77.33 and Helander sixth with a result of 76.38. The best Finnish thrower was Eemil Porvari, who finished second in the competition with a score of 80.75. The Lithuanian won the javelin competition Edis Matusevicius with a result of 81.87.

– The power was really good in the throws. Two throws of more than 80 meters, so you have to be satisfied with that, Porvari said in an interview with Yle.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles Lotta Harala won with a time of 12.79. The great success of the competition was second place Saara Keskitalo. He broke his own record.

Men’s jumped to victory in the pole vault Juho Alasaari with a result of 552.

– 562 could have been taken, but I got too excited in a good tailwind, commented Alasaari.

Preparing for the Olympic trip to Paris Urho Kujanpää was left with a result of 547 even though he made qualifying attempts even higher.

Mico Lampinen won the discus with his last throw. It carried 56.16 meters and is Lampinen’s third best result in the men’s puck.

– There was a technical error at the beginning of the race. The pucks started low, but with the last throw I got a better lift on the puck, Lampinen stated.

Lampinen is the new Finnish champion after being cut by Frantz Kruger in the four-year championship streak at the Kaleva Games.