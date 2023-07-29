Athletics | Lassi Etelätalo threw the javelin modestly in qualifying: “It felt loose”

The stakes are high in the javelin final of the Kaleva Games on Sunday. WC places are up for grabs.

Lahti

Men’s The selections for the World Championships in javelin throwing can make quite a difference if the challengers get into top gear in the javelin final of the Kaleva Games on Sunday.

They are currently going to the games Oliver Helander and Lassi Etelätalo, who have thrown a result that entitles them directly to the Games. In addition Toni Kuusela is in a safe position in the ranking.

However, it can still happen at the Kaleva Games. If for example Toni Keränen and Topias Laine throw far and succeed, they can raise themselves as eligible athletes for the World Championships.

Then the trigger is most likely to be Etelätalo, which returned to the Kaleva Games after a long competition break. He says he’s still semi-fit. In the qualification, Etelätalo threw a modest 70.81 and was ninth.

“It felt loose. I tried to make it as little as possible, and I made it quite a bit,” Etelätalo, 35, commented on his qualifying throw.

Etelätalo, who won the European Championship bronze last summer, says directly that with the result he threw in the qualification, he wouldn’t even deserve to go to the World Championship in Budapest, whose result limit he broke last year.

“On the other hand, it was really busy to prepare for these games. If I could get less than four weeks of training, the situation would be completely different when thinking about the World Championships”, says Etelätalo, who has suffered from a heel injury and torn hamstrings.

Etelätalo refers to the training and conditioning periods that he would have time to complete before the World Championships.

However, he has to give evidence in the Kaleva competitions. Etelätalo has thrown his best 79.93 this season.

“I’m looking for the best result of the season in the final. The physical condition is such that it can be done. You shouldn’t take too much pressure from this World Cup situation.”

Challengers breathing down Etelätalo’s neck. Toni Keränen, 25, was the best in the qualification with his result of 78.47.

“I haven’t thrown my longest throw of the season yet,” Keränen threatened after qualifying.

Toni Keränen is still aiming for a place at the World Championships.

Keränen said that Saturday’s qualifying gave indications that he will be in top condition for Sunday’s final. Then the weather should be better too.

“In that sense, I have a positive situation thinking about the World Cup, that I am in good shape. The basic performance should be enough for me to be eligible for the ranking. In addition, you would have to beat the other guys who are going to the race car, so that you would want to go yourself.”

Keränen’s season best is 80.56.

The javelin final is on the schedule of the Kaleva Games on Sunday at 5:35 p.m.