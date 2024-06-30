Athletics | Lassi Etelätalo threw in the end to become the champion of Finland – the Paris javelin trio clear

Athletics|The victory of the javelin competition at the Kaleva Games was heated in the last throwing round, just like two years ago. Toni Keränen was second and European Championship medalist Oliver Helander was third.

Vaasa The last competition day of the Kaleva Games culminated on Sunday Lassi Etelätalo to the last throw. Etelätalo once again stretched his best in the last moments of the javelin competition and took the fourth Finnish championship of his career with a score of 84.67.

Etelätalo’s winning result, which celebrated bronze at the 2022 European Championships in Munich, is the third best in his career. He improved almost two meters to his best of the season.

Etelätalo was in a high-quality competition before his last throw, fourth in the second round with a throw of 81.15. At the end, he won like in the 2022 Kaleva Games.

“But it didn’t seem too easy”, assured Etelätalo, representing Joensuu’s Kataja.

“The throwing hand has been under-recovered since the European Championships in Rome, and yesterday’s qualification was also still felt in the body.”

Etelätalo built the winning throw with a tried and tested formula. He missed the fourth throw, felt for the right pace on his fifth turn, and then settled the contest.

Etelätalo was happy with both the win and the result.

“There were difficulties, illness and other things, but I got into surprisingly good shape this way at the beginning of summer. It’s a bit surprising that you can still throw that far,” said the 36-year-old Etelätalo and grinned.

South house finally knocked out the Niittomies of Liminga Toni Keränen second with a score of 83.76. Bronze medalist of the European Championships in Rome, Pyrinnön of Oulun Oliver Helander was third with a score of 81.53.

Eemil Porvari was fourth with a record 81.52 and Topias Laine Fifth season best 81.35.

Keränen was happy when he continued to hold his positions in the top three of Finnish throwers. He was also satisfied with his silver throw, which was the second best result of his career. He threw his record of 84.19 the previous week at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

“Pretty good. I think it’s ok, even though the coach said the throw was absolutely shit”, Keränen laughed with satisfaction.

Keränen said, like Etelätalo, that the competitive pace of the early summer begins to be felt in the body.

“Now we had to dig a release, and the wind was difficult. Although the wind also helped if you could get the spear in a good position,” continued Keränen.

“The wind was really rotating and against the side on the field. It also affected the momentum.”

To the Olympics the top three in preparation will focus on training next.

“First you need to rest a little and take a training session to maintain your condition”, Etelätalo planning.

“The Joensuu GP race on July 20 is my only race before Paris. At least that’s what I’m aiming for.”

Keränen’s recipe is somewhat similar to Etelätalo’s.

“Now we have to compete less and start training. There are only a couple of carefully selected races on the program before the Olympics,” Keränen planned.

Helander, who threw over 85 meters in the EC final in Rome, looked at the continuation with confidence despite his result at the Kaleva Games.

“Now I have to get a training session in order to get in better shape again,” Helander said.

“We are going to the Olympics with a good trio. There can be three Finns in the final if we all throw well.”

The javelin qualification at the Paris Olympics will be thrown on August 6 and the final on August 8.