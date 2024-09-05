Athletics | Lassi Etelätalo failed in the Diamond League – Armand Duplantis had a quiet evening

Athletics|Rain and cold weather delayed the Diamond League night in Switzerland.

of Zurich The result level of the Diamond League men’s javelin competition remained relatively modest.

The winner was thrown by Grenada Anderson Peters with a result of 85.72. Germany took second place Julian Weber (85.33) and third by Japan Roderick Genki Dean (82.69).

Finns participated in the competition Lassi Etelätalowhich placed fifth. His longest throw carried 77.85. The result came in the second round of the competition. It was almost seven meters short of the Karelian season’s best.

Ten throwers participated in the javelin competition in Zurich. 2015 World Champion, Kenyan Julius Yego remained jumbo with his modest 69.61 haul.

The most anticipated races of the evening included the men’s 1,500-meter run, which was even predicted to set a new world record.

of Hicham El Guerrouj ME 3.26,00 in the name remained unbroken. In Zurich, the winner was the United States Yared Nuguse at 3:29,21. Norwegian Jacob Ingebrigtsen finished second with a time of 3:29.52.

Pole vault the first place in the men’s competition in Zurich was as expected Armand Duplantis. However, the Swede’s winning score was quite modest for him: 582.

To the audience’s disappointment, Duplantis did not continue to attempt top readings after his race victory was secured.

Armand Duplantis won in Zurich as expected. Photo from the eve of the pole vault competition.

The Swede said after the race in a TV interview that his jacket was quite empty after Wednesday.

Duplantis ran the Norwegian 400m hurdles specialist in the 100m showdown on Wednesday Karsten Warholm against.

“I’m not used to the races on consecutive days,” Duplantis said on the broadcast of MTV Katsomo.

The weather may also have influenced Duplantis’ decision. It rained in Zurich on Thursday evening and the temperature was only around 17 degrees.

The runner-up in the fencing competition was the United States Sam Kendricks with a score of 582. Kendricks had more takedowns than Duplantis in the contest.

Third, bent Australia Kurtis Marshalwhich exceeded 572.

Finland the women’s relay team ran in Zurich in a race that was not part of the official Diamond League.

Quartet Mette Baas, Aino Pulkkinen, Anniina Korttemaa and Lotta Kemppinen the trip ended in an unsuccessful exchange after the first leg. The winning Swiss time was 42.55.