Athletics | Lasse Lempainen cut the spear of the Olympic champion in Turku

Next year’s prestigious competitions are possible for Keshorn Walcott, says Lasse Lempainen, who cut him, in Pihlajalinna’s press release.

Javelin throw Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott has undergone surgery in Turku, says Pihlajalinna in its press release.

Walcott was operated on by several athletes Lasse Lempainen. Walcott had surgery on Tuesday and was able to go home on Wednesday.

“Walcott went to the World Championships with great expectations, because his condition was tough and the World Cup medal is still missing, but the Achilles tendon in his left supporting leg decided otherwise in the middle of training,” says Lempainen in the press release.

The injury happened before Friday’s qualifying round. Now Walcott has a long rehabilitation period ahead of him.

“In addition to surgery, I always participate in the rehabilitation of the athlete. Together, we will start rehabilitation that will last approximately nine months. So it’s not impossible that Walcott will already be seen in next year’s prestigious competition,” says Lempainen.

Walcott, representing Trinidad and Tobago, won the Olympic gold in the javelin throw in London in 2012. Next year, the javelin throwers will compete for prestigious medals at the Paris Olympics.

Walcott also talked about his visit to Turku on his Instagram account.

“In the near future we can focus on healing and rehabilitation,” the thrower wrote in the caption of his photo.